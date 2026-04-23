Why Mashemeji Derby could decide Premier League champion

For the first time in decades, the Mashemeji Derby is likely to decide who will be crowned the 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League champion.
While a champion won’t be crowned on Sunday, the winner of the 99th derby will surely build momentum towards the remaining five matches.
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