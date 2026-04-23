Why Mashemeji Derby could decide Premier League champion

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards players confront the referee during last year's Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

For the first time in decades, the Mashemeji Derby is likely to decide who will be crowned the 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League champion.

While a champion won’t be crowned on Sunday, the winner of the 99th derby will surely build momentum towards the remaining five matches.