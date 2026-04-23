Duterte to face ICC trial after judges confirm charges

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In this July 26, 2021 photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the annual state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Manila. [AFP]

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte will face trial at the International Criminal Court after judges on Thursday confirmed charges of crimes against humanity over his so-called "war on drugs."

Pre-trial judges "unanimously confirmed all the charges... against Rodrigo Roa Duterte and committed him to trial," the ICC said in a statement.

Duterte will be the first Asian former head of state to face trial at the ICC, which prosecutes individuals for the world's worst crimes such as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The court faces the most difficult time in its 24-year history, with the United States sanctioning key judges and officials after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israel's leader over the Gaza war.

It is unclear whether the 81-year-old Duterte will attend his trial.

His defence team says he is too weak mentally to follow proceedings and he did not appear at a week of hearings to assess the validity of the charges.

The only time he has been seen since his arrest was an initial appearance via video, where he seemed confused and tired, his speech barely audible.

The pre-trial judges concluded there were "substantial grounds to believe that Duterte is responsible for the crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder," the ICC statement said.