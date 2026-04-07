Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Napoli's Serie A title defence boosted by beating AC Milan

By AFP | Apr. 7, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

AC Milan forward Niclas Fullkrug (R) tackled by Napoli defender Juan Jesus (L) during the Italian Serie A at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on April 6, 2026. [CARLO HERMANN / AFP]

Napoli are still in the hunt to retain their Serie A title after the champions beat Scudetto rivals AC Milan 1-0 on Monday.

Matteo Politano came off the bench and lashed home the only goal of the game with 11 minutes remaining in front of delighted fans in Naples as the hosts racked up a fifth straight win.

Napoli leapfrogged Milan into second place but still have a battle on their hands to deny Inter a 21st league crown as they sit seven points off the pace with seven matches remaining.

Antonio Conte's team were superior at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where Politano's second goal of the season decided a largely stodgy contest not helped by Milan only being able to select star attackers Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic.

"It's a happy moment for us because we're back in second place, I thanked the boys for what they've done this season as it could have finished badly," said Conte of an injury-ravaged season.

"We've got back to what we're were like last season, we've got to keep going without getting ahead of ourselves."

Milan now trail their local rivals Inter by nine points and will in all likelihood have to content themselves with a return to the Champions League.

"I think we're done with the Scudetto race. We're nine behind Inter and Napoli are ahead of us now," said Allegri.

"We've got an advantage of a few points for the Champions League, let's try to keep it that way by winning some matches."

Napoli's win came without Romelu Lukaku who has incurred the wrath of the club hierarchy after staying in Belgium for treatment for a hip injury, while Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund ruled out with a stomach bug.

Winter signing Giovane forced Maignan into the best save of the match in the 50th minute with a stinging drive from distance and there was little more goalmouth action until Politano pounced on Koni De Winter's weak headed clearance with a powerful, and decisive, first-time finish.

Juve eye Champions League

Juventus moved to within a point of Serie A's Champions League places with a 2-0 win over Genoa, as the top four battle heats up.

Taking advantage of fourth-placed Como's goalless draw at Udinese earlier in the day, Juve notched the three points in Turin thanks to Gleison Bremer's fourth-minute header and a 17th-minute strike from the ever-reliable Weston McKennie.

American McKennie's fine finish took his Serie A tally to five, equalling his best-ever haul in a single league season back in his first campaign with Juve in 2020/21.

But he showed no interest in that personal statistic when speaking with DAZN after the match, saying "the important thing is getting into the Champions League".

Home fans had to thank goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio for a superb double save which stopped spirited Genoa from getting back into the game, first pawing away Aaron Martin's penalty and then keeping out Vitinha's volley.

Di Gregorio has had a tough second season at Juve, dropped from the first team in February following a series of clangers and only in goal on Monday due to Mattia Perin being substituted at half-time with a calf injury.

"He has some good moments and some tough moments, but we always knew that he was a quality goalkeeper. He knew that his moment would come," said Bremer.

Di Gregorio's stops helped put some distance between fifth-placed Juve and Roma, who trail Spalletti's team by three points in sixth after being thumped 5-2 at Inter on Sunday.

Juve are also four points ahead of Atalanta, 3-0 winners at Lecce, ahead of Saturday's clash between the pair in Bergamo, with Como hosting Inter the following day.

Genoa suffered no real damage to their bid to avoid relegation as Daniele De Rossi's team sit six points above Lecce, who are in the bottom three after a heavy defeat.

Lecce were booed off by disgruntled fans after a defeat which left their team level on 27 points with Cremonese, who sit just outside the drop zone thanks to their superior head-to-head record.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Napoli AC Milan Serie A
.

Latest Stories

Experts dismiss CS Wandayi's claims, fault opaque fuel deals, policy failures
Experts dismiss CS Wandayi's claims, fault opaque fuel deals, policy failures
Business
By Ronald Kipruto
1 hr ago
Kenya to benefit from Sh1.29 trillion Afreximbank emergency fund
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Inside State's plan to auction Kenya's generational mineral wealth
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Revolving door of graft cases exposes a system that shields the powerful
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Revolving door of graft cases exposes a system that shields the powerful
Puzzle of 'missing' Sh1.9 billion for army combat gear
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
Puzzle of 'missing' Sh1.9 billion for army combat gear
Wandayi rejects costly fuel cargo as shortages bite
By Graham Kajilwa and Antony Gitonga 1 hr ago
Wandayi rejects costly fuel cargo as shortages bite
Gachagua's family speaks over the former governor's will
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Gachagua's family speaks over the former governor's will
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved