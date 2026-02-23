×
Football matches cancelled in Mexico over unrest after killing of drug kingpin El Mencho

By AFP | Feb. 23, 2026
 A view of the site where Mexican Army troops killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as 'El Mencho,' leader of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (Jalisco New Generation), during a federal operation in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on February 22, 2026. [STRINGER / ANADOLU / AFP]

Multiple Mexican football games were suspended Sunday due to an outbreak of violence in the aftermath of the army killing a top cartel leader.

The cancelled games included the seventh round of the Clausura tournament of Mexico's Liga MX professional football league, multiple women's league matches and an international friendly match between Mexico and Iceland.

The matches were postponed in the aftermath of Mexican officials confirming the killing of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which saw retaliatory violence break out in several areas.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged citizens to remain calm and said the central government was in coordination with state authorities in response to the violence.

