×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams out indefinitely with groin issue

By AFP | Feb. 17, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams reacts during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final first leg vs Real Sociedad at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on February 11, 2026. (ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is set to miss several weeks with a groin problem and has no fixed return date, the La Liga club announced Monday in a concerning development for Spain four months ahead of the World Cup.

"(Williams) has begun treatment with an external specialist to treat his pubalgia, with specific work that, pending his progress, will cause him to be unavailable for upcoming matches," said Athletic in a statement.

Spanish media reported that the 23-year-old, a key player for Spain coach Luis de la Fuente in their Euro 2024 triumph, could be sidelined for a few weeks as he tries to recover.

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde did not use Williams in the win over Real Oviedo at the weekend in La Liga.

"Nico has problems, he's not 100 percent, we can't continue like this," Valverde told Movistar.

Williams is expected to miss the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg clash against Basque rivals Real Sociedad on March 4.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, another vital player for Spain, was suffering from a similar groin issue earlier this season but seems to have recovered, hitting top form in recent weeks.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Athletic Bilbao Nico Williams Nico Williams injury
.

Latest Stories

Hit show 'America's Next Top Model' under scrutiny in fresh Netflix documentary
Hit show 'America's Next Top Model' under scrutiny in fresh Netflix documentary
Entertainment
By Tania Omusale
16 mins ago
Pereira 'trusts' Forest owner Marinakis despite three sackings this season
Premier League
By AFP
19 mins ago
Two officers accused of shooting dead Nairobi youth to be held for a week
Crime and Justice
By Fred Kagonye
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Of Lent and Ash Wednesday, their origin and significance
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Of Lent and Ash Wednesday, their origin and significance
From Sh80b deal to dramatic handshake: How Sakaja auctioned Nairobi to State House
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
From Sh80b deal to dramatic handshake: How Sakaja auctioned Nairobi to State House
Why Kitutu Chache South MP Kibagendi has been expelled from Parliament
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Why Kitutu Chache South MP Kibagendi has been expelled from Parliament
Sifuna: Next political liberator or just a one-hit wonder?
By Leonard Khafafa 5 hrs ago
Sifuna: Next political liberator or just a one-hit wonder?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved