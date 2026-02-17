Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams out indefinitely with groin issue

Audio By Vocalize

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams reacts during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final first leg vs Real Sociedad at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on February 11, 2026. (ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is set to miss several weeks with a groin problem and has no fixed return date, the La Liga club announced Monday in a concerning development for Spain four months ahead of the World Cup.

"(Williams) has begun treatment with an external specialist to treat his pubalgia, with specific work that, pending his progress, will cause him to be unavailable for upcoming matches," said Athletic in a statement.

Spanish media reported that the 23-year-old, a key player for Spain coach Luis de la Fuente in their Euro 2024 triumph, could be sidelined for a few weeks as he tries to recover.

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde did not use Williams in the win over Real Oviedo at the weekend in La Liga.

"Nico has problems, he's not 100 percent, we can't continue like this," Valverde told Movistar.

Williams is expected to miss the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg clash against Basque rivals Real Sociedad on March 4.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, another vital player for Spain, was suffering from a similar groin issue earlier this season but seems to have recovered, hitting top form in recent weeks.