LOC warns of disruptions as Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums closed for AFCON 2027

Sports PS Elijah Mwangi (Center), LOC chairman Nicholas Musonye and Sports Kenya DG Timothy Kiplimo addressing journalist at Nyayo stadium on February 11, 2026 ahead of the HSBC event at the weekend. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairperson Nicholas Musonye has cautioned football fans to expect inconveniences in league fixtures as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Musonye said some local league matches will have to be played away from regular venues as Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums undergo upgrades immediately after HSBC tournament at the weekend.

Nyayo is to be put a canopy and Kasarani replaced playing surface. “We are ready for AFCON, and when we close some of these venues it’s not intentional. We want the best for the legacy of this country,” he stated.

He revealed that three venues in Nairobi are being prioritized, while additional stadiums in counties are under construction to safeguard against CAF requirements that may force matches outside the capital. “Our emphasis now is to put up venues that meet CAF standards. The playing surface is very critical, and that’s why CAF inspectors are here now,” Musonye explained.

The LOC chair also issued a stern warning against vandalism of sports facilities. “It’s very strange in this country you cause damage and get away with it. If we talk of vandalism in Kasarani, who is to blame? We should blame our people.

When facilities are put in place, you don’t break them and blame the government. It’s our responsibility to safeguard what we have. We will not allow it this time around,” he said.