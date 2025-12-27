×
Musona rescues Zimbabwe in AFCON draw with Angola

By AFP | Dec. 27, 2025
Zimbabwe's forward Knowledge Musona (R) celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations Group B match vs Angola at Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh on December 26, 2025. [Khaled DESOUKI / AFP]

Veteran Knowledge Musona scored as Zimbabwe came from behind to draw 1-1 with Angola in Marrakesh on Friday as the second round of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group matches kicked off.

Gelson Dala put Angola ahead midway through the first half and recalled Musona levelled deep in first half added time.

A draw in Group B suited neither team, leaving both two points adrift of joint leaders Egypt and South Africa having played one match more.

Only the top two finishers in each section automatically qualify for the knockout phase. The best four third-placed teams from the six mini-leagues also advance.

Bill Antonio wasted a good chance to give Zimbabwe an early lead when he blazed wide from close range before a small crowd in the central city.

Angola recovered quickly to establish control and took the lead after 24 minutes through Qatar-based striker Dala.

A superb lobbed pass from To Carneiro dropped in front of Dala inside the box and he squeezed the ball between the near post and 40-year-old goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

Musona, one of four changes to the Zimbabwe line-up after a 2-1 loss to Egypt in Agadir four days ago, became increasingly involved as the Warriors sought an equaliser.

Musona wasted a free-kick opportunity by hitting the ball into the defensive wall, then shot wide, much to the frustration of Romanian coach Marian Marinica, who repeatedly shook his head.

Hugo Marques, the 39-year-old Angola goalkeeper, had his head heavily bandaged before continuing after a collision with an opponent.

The perseverance of Musona finally paid off six minutes into added time at the end of the opening half when he equalised.

After Angola were dispossessed in midfield, Zimbabwe counterattacked swiftly and a superb pass found Musona inside the box.

He struck a slow shot between the legs of Carneiro and just wide of the outstretched right leg of Marques into the net.

As both sides sought a second goal and the lead, Marques rescued Angola 12 minutes from the end of regular time with an acrobatic one-hand save from substitute Tawanda Chirewa.

