Gor and Tusker move joint top as fan trouble rears its ugly head

Fans injured after chaos broke out following Nairobi United’s equaliser against Gor Mahia at Dandora Stadium on December 21, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and Tusker moved joint top of the SportPesa Premier League standings yesterday after posting mixed results as crowd trouble marred the league.

Gor and Nairobi United fans clashed at Dandora Stadium, displaying ugly scenes that many thought were a thing of the past.

From throwing of stones, running battles and exchange blows, chaos graduated into vandalism as stadium seats and even Azam OB van felt the brunt. Despite the dark days creeping back, K’Ogalo reclaimed their top spot from Shabana despite a frustrating 1-1 draw with reigning FKF Cup champions Nairobi United while Tusker narrowly edged out APS Bomet 1-0 to move level on points with Gor.

Shabana moved temporarily joint top with Gor after their 3-1 win over KCB on Saturday when they tied on top with 23 points before an early kick off win yesterday in Kericho saw Tusker enjoy the top spot for an hour when they defeated the Administration Police. Dennis Oguta scored the lone goal for the brewers who returned to winning ways after their last defeat at the hands Naibois.

The win, Tusker’s seventh of the season, lifted them to 24 points. On the other hand, Bomet moved back into the relegation mix, slipping to 16th in the standings with 13 points.

Gor Mahia soon joined the brewers at the top despite failing to hold onto their first half lead in what turned out to be their third draw of the season. Adukwaw Boadi Ebenezer’s header in the 15th minute handed Gor a narrow 1-0 half time advantage before former AFC Leopards star Ovella Ochieng restored parity in the 58th minute, an equaliser that proved crucial for the CAF Confederation Cup debutants, before the match was abandoned moments later.

The draw lifted Gor back top with 24 points, same as Tusker but with a superior goal difference.

In Mombasa, Bandari ended their fifth match winless streak after narrowly seeing off Mathare United 1-0.

Amza Ngamchia’s 25th minute penalty was enough to hand the dockers their third win of the campaign.

In the process, Bandari also moved four points clear off the relegation zone as they sit 12th with 17 points.