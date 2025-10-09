Ilavonga ready to impress as Harambee Starlets step up preps

Harambee Starlets defender Lorine Ilavonga during a training session at Nyayo National Stadium on April 20 2025. [Jonah Onyango، Standard]

The national football team, Harambee Starlets, is gearing up for the final phase of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier against Gambia.

The Kenyans will clash with the Gambians in a two-legged third round, with the aggregate winner booking their ticket to the continental showpiece set for Morocco from March 17 to April 3, 2026.

Starlets are looking to secure their return to the African stage, having made their first and only appearance in 2016.

Starlets will kick off their campaign on October 24 at Nyayo Stadium and then play the return leg on October 28 at the Stade Lat Dior in Thiès, Senegal.

The Kenyans advanced to the final round following a 1-0 aggregate win against Tunisia. In 2023, Kenya failed to qualify for the 2024 Wafcon after falling to Botswana 1-2 in the final round.

Head coach Beldine Odemba selected a provisional squad of 38 players, which will be whittled down to 23 that will face Gambia. It comprises experienced as well as new faces who will be looking to impress and make the final list.

Ulinzi Starlets defender Lorine Ilavonga is among the new faces in the senior team.

The former Wiyeta Girls Secondary School player has been on a steady rise, featuring for the Under-17 team Junior Starlets and the Rising Starlets (Under-20) before receiving her first call-up to the senior team.

Ilavonga, who is determined to make the final squad, said that she will continue working hard.

“It’s not easy to break into the senior team, and one must work hard, have self-belief and confidence in order to get that opportunity. I want to work very hard, quickly grasp everything that the coaches are teaching us,” Ilavonga said.

Trinity Starlets midfielder Elizabeth Muteshi was elated after getting a chance to prove herself.

“Getting my first senior team call-up felt great and amazing. In 2023 I was in the under-20 team, and when we played against Cameroon, the coach told us to work hard so we can get a chance in the senior team, and I’m glad to be here,” Muteshi said.