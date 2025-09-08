Will Harambee Stars sing the redemption song?

Harambee Stars fans cheer their team against Zambia Chipolopolo during their 2024 CHAN Tournament match at Kasarani Stadium on August 17, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

If there was a moment Kenya’s national football team Harambee Stars would have wished for a win, then is now.

Stars will be looking to end their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on a high when they host Seychelles today at Kasarani Stadium from 4pm.

The Stars were officially knocked out of the qualifiers last Friday after a 3-1 defeat to Gambia, a result that left them fifth in Group F with six points.

Despite their elimination, today's clash is seen as a must-win for Benni McCarthy’s charges, who are desperate to restore pride after a frustrating campaign.

This fixture also presents an opportunity for the Stars to reconnect with their fans, who were left frustrated following the Gambia loss.

Kenya has fond memories against Seychelles, with history clearly on their side.

The two teams have faced each other nine times, and Seychelles have managed just one victory—way back in 1974 during the Independence Tournament in Kenya, where they shocked the hosts 3-2.

Since then, Harambee Stars have dominated these encounters, winning seven matches and sharing spoils only once, a goalless draw in 1998.

The recent fixtures tell an even clearer story of Kenya’s superiority. In their last five meetings, Stars have emerged victorious, including their most recent 5-0 thrashing of Seychelles in November 2023 during the first leg of these qualifiers. For McCarthy, tomorrow’s game is not just about maintaining dominance but also about rebuilding confidence after last week’s poor outing against Gambia.

“We have to show character and finish strong. The players know what is at stake because this is also about national pride,” McCarthy said after the team’s training session.

Kenya’s World Cup campaign has been a story of ups and downs. It started with a 2-1 loss to Chad before bouncing back with the big win over Seychelles.

Draws against Burundi and African champions Ivory Coast gave hope, but defeats to Gabon and Gambia crushed all qualification dreams.

Now, Harambee Stars will rely on captain Olunga and a youthful squad that has shown flashes of promise.

Youngsters like Manzour Omar and Sylvester Owino are expected to feature prominently, while midfield maestro Richard Odada could once again anchor the play despite slow show against Gambia. For Seychelles, the trip to Nairobi presents a huge test. They sit bottom of the group without a win, and history does not give them much to smile about.

However, they will be eager to spoil Kenya’s party by seeking their first victory over Stars in more than half a century.