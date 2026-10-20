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Broke at 60: Why most workers beg in retirement

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 20, 2026
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Only 29 per cent of Kenyan workers are prepared for retirement, a survey shows. [iStockphoto]

Seven in ten Kenyan workers are not on track for a comfortable retirement, a new industry survey shows, in a country where family needs, debt and unpredictable earnings drain money meant for old age.

The first SanlamAllianz Retirement Benchmark Report Kenya 2026, based on interviews with 300 people at different stages of life, found that only 29 per cent believe they are on track for a comfortable retirement.

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Retirement Savings SanlamAllianz Retirement Report 2026 Pension Planning Retirement Financial Security
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