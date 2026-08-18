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Not off the hook Senators press for conclusion of probe into top energy chiefs

By Macharia Kamau | Aug. 18, 2026
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Former Petroleum PS Liban Mohamed, former KPC MD Joe Sang and former EPRA boss Daniel Kiptoo. [File, Standard]

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Related Topics

Ex-EPRA Boss Daniel Kiptoo Ex-KPC MD Joe Sang Ex-Petroleum PS Liban Mohamed Fuel Importation
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