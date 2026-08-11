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World has changed and African States must rethink how they grow economies

By Jonathan Munemo | Aug. 11, 2026
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A photograph taken on May 20, 2021, shows the container ship Cap Carmel, owned by a Denmark-based shipping line and sailing under the flag of Singapore, docked at the berth of the Lamu Port on the inauguration day of the harbour's first berth. [AFP]

The prolonged disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has exposed how vulnerable Africa’s economies are to geopolitical shocks.

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