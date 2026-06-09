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Sh1.4b Wilson Airport upgrade hit by delays, claims of shoddy works

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 9, 2026
Aviation sector players have raised alarm over the ongoing rehabilitation works at Wilson Airport. [File, Standard]

Aviation sector players have raised alarm over the ongoing rehabilitation works at Wilson Airport, warning that questionable engineering standards and poor workmanship risk leaving the airport in a worse state.

The project, which is supposed to be 50 per cent complete, has also been hit by major delays and has only achieved a 25 per cent completion rate.

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Wilson Airport Rehabilition Kenya Airports Authority Wilson Airport Airport Safety
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