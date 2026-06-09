Sh1.4b Wilson Airport upgrade hit by delays, claims of shoddy works

Aviation sector players have raised alarm over the ongoing rehabilitation works at Wilson Airport, warning that questionable engineering standards and poor workmanship risk leaving the airport in a worse state.
The project, which is supposed to be 50 per cent complete, has also been hit by major delays and has only achieved a 25 per cent completion rate.
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