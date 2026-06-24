How Sifuna's tribunal snub may have shaped his ouster

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. [File, Standard]

The decision by embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna to skip the party’s disciplinary tribunal and send his lawyers instead may have sealed his fate, according to the party’s Director of Communication, Philip Etale.

Speaking on Spice FM, Etale argued that: "We do not choose whom to appear before. If a committee or a tribunal has been formed to probe a particular matter, you just appear, argue your case, and you will be given a fair hearing."