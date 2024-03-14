Do you need to shower every day? (Photo: iStock)

Showering is an automatic routine that we do every day. Whether you shower in the morning, at night, or once or twice a day, it is something we already know we need to do.

The main and obvious reason we shower daily is for hygiene. Nobody wants to come into the office with yesterday's funk on, because people notice these details.

There's been a lot of discussion about whether it's really necessary to have a shower every day. It turns out that you don't have to shower every day, but there are more details you should know, so let's delve deeper.

Why shower every day?

Being fresh and smelling clean every day helps to boost your self-esteem. You may even feel more confident around other people because you know your body is not full of dirt and sweat from the previous day.

It's true because if you don't shower and you have an important meeting that day, you might feel a bit out of sorts. If you're going on a date, you'll make sure you have a bath before you leave the house, even if you showered the day before. So use the same energy whether you're just picking up the kids from school or you've been at home all day.

From a scientific point of view, a daily shower helps to remove the build-up of oils and bacteria that can potentially irritate your skin.

Why shower every other day?

Showering just a few times a week can also have some benefits. This can be particularly helpful for people who struggle with dry skin, as it helps to preserve the limited amount of natural moisturising oils.

Some dermatologists suggest that most people only need about three to four baths a week and that showering every day may not have as many benefits as we think.

What is the best option?

What you choose will ultimately depend on your preferences. This is because our bodies are different and our lifestyles are different.

If you're someone who sweats a lot or does strenuous activities like working out every day, then showering every day is best. But if you spend a lot of time indoors and don't move around a lot, then you could benefit from the convenience of having a bath a couple of times a week.

But if we're honest with ourselves, most of us still prefer to shower every day. And telling people you only shower a couple of times a week doesn't sound very appealing when your routine is perfectly healthy for your skin.

Showering tips:

To get the best of both worlds, you need to shower the right way. First, shower with warm water rather than hot water, which can quickly damage and dry out your skin.

Next, limit the length of your baths to no more than ten minutes. The longer you bathe, the greater the risk of damaging your skin's protective barrier.

You should also make sure you're using moisturising soaps that help keep your skin hydrated. Finally, leave your skin slightly moist when you apply your moisturiser immediately afterwards.