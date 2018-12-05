Stylish and comfortable: Six types of bras every girl must have

ALSO READ: I won't 'fall in love' as a good example

While not wearing a bra is encouraged for various health reasons, there are, however, some specific types that should never lack in a girls’ wardrobe.

Statistics have it that 64% of women are wearing the wrong bra and ironically 24% know for a fact that they are wearing the wrong size.

Anyway, here is a list of types of bra which every woman must own.

1.) T-Shirt Bra

A t-shirt bra is a bra that is designed to be worn under thin shirts to provide a smooth, invisible look. These bras are simple in style and usually seamless in nature.

2.) A Strapless or Convertible Bra

Convertible bras, in particular, have great versatility. You can wear them with a racerback tank or crisscross the straps together so you can finally wear that halter top.

Strapless bras are also great, they can do all those things your convertible bra can while remaining completely strap-free.

3.) Sports Bra

For people who exercise a lot, this one is a necessity. It is really important to wear a bra that can give you comfort and of course support to your breasts.

Sports bras are specially designed for girls who work out daily and require ample support. These do not come with the hassles of hooks and help keep your breasts in place, yet keeps them comfortable.

4.) Sexy bras

Yes, that’s right. A sexy bra should be in your closet. Whether it is to make yourself feel awesome or to show your man some sexy love. Make sure to have at least one of those bra styles among your collection.

5.) Push up bra

This is based on a simple mechanism of adding lift and volume to the breasts so that they are symmetric, closer, and fuller.

A push-up bra helps women with a smaller bust line or those whose breasts do not stick high up at the chest. So, the myth that women with bigger breasts cannot wear push-ups remains untrue, because it does more than just making them fuller.

6.) Padded Bra

The padded bra has been a saviour for so many reasons. It gives a fuller look for women with smaller boobs, and in winters, it gives you complete nipple coverage and an overall fuller look.

Some women, however, do not prefer it because it can sometimes make their boobs look double their size.