J Blessing and his daughter, Chantelle Blessing

Veteran gospel producer J Blessing and his daughter, Chantelle Blessing, are the absolute daddy-daughter goals.

ALSO READ: Men only: How cars and diabetes will evolve

The eye candy former Churchill Show director shared photos of his beautiful daughter as she turned a year older, leaving everyone in awe.

Jibril, as he is also known, took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter with Tokelezea hitmaker Chantelle:

“Happy birthday my princess Chantelle Blessing.” He captioned his post of a series of photos of his little girl

J Blessing and musician Chantelle dated for five years before they called it quits.

J Blessing’s friend, Avril, also wished young Chantelle a Happy Birthday calling her Madam Gorgeous as she posted a photo of her on her social media:

Avril, who recently got a baby boy, is known to be close to J Blessing and months ago she took to social media to celebrate him on his birthday.

ALSO READ: Photos of Amina Abdi’s adorable family

J Blessing is always proud of her daughter and not long ago he took to his social media to celebrate her but not without by passing a warning to boys who would come close to his little girl saying: “My baby Chantelle Blessing is really growing. This is her birthday month. Please warn your boys ile karate nitapiga watu! Mungu tu ndio anajua #daddyslittlegirl ”

J Blessings all grown daughter is indeed a ‘replica’ of her charming father. Here are some beautiful photos of the daddy’s girl:

ALSO READ: I miss your hugs: Juliana Kanyamozi’s emotional tribute to her son on his fourth anniversary

[Photos: IG]

SignUp For Newsletter Get amazing content delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our daily Newsletter. Subscribe

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke