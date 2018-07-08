﻿ Chronicles of a World Cup diva: Southgate creates style : Evewoman - The Standard
The English coach creates style!

Mara Fernandez

08th Jul 2018

One of the most curious photos of Sweden-England match yesterday was Gareth Southgate, the English coach, redirecting his players impeccably dressed in a blue shirt, dark waistcoat and a matching tie.

ALSO READ: 1 World Cup, 2 weeks and 4 different hair styles of Neymar

Southgate has become a benchmark for fashion in his country, where the sale of ‘Marks and Spencer’ waistcoats he usually wears has tripled, according to the brand. The brand, which dresses the English team, said that the purchase of the garment has increased by 35% since the start of the World Cup 2018.

In the stands of the Samara Arena, celebrating the English victory, an amateur English fan dressed the same as the English coach, looking like twins

