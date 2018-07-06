ALSO READ: Shady and creepy ways Kenyan men use to approach women

I was in a matatu recently and I overheard, or rather eavesdropped to a couple of girls gossiping about a friend of theirs who had just got ditched. They went on and falsely sympathized with her for a while before one suggested that their friend always got breakups from her looks. They went on to remember the many times she had had herself left and all agreed that if she was less pretty, she would be better off. As I got to my alighting point, I couldn’t help but wonder if what they had said about beauty and breakups was anything close to the truth. And that brought me to doing some research and making my own conclusions. From the findings, I came to a conclusion with reasons being:

Physically attractive people draw in countless people who try to court them. Even when in a relationship, these people always have a series of outside people asking them out for dates, wanting to flirt with them and so on. This places their partners in situations where they feel threated. They feel as if their attractive partners are getting so much attention thus may not have enough time for them. This in most causes the end of relationships.

Beautiful people are full of themselves from getting too much attention. It is natural to let other people’s opinions get into one’s head. For very attractive people, most they hear from others is about how good looking they are and stuff like that. This with time may get into one’s head and they begin thinking that they are better than everyone else around them. If this happens in a relation, the attractive person may start thinking less about their partner and may end up ditching or getting ditched, from full headedness.

? A relationship is a two way affair where both parties are to put efforts for it to work out. A research carried out shows that physically attractive people do not work as hard as their partners to make a relationship work. In most cases, they believe that looking good is enough to keep their partner. If the other person starts to feel like they are doing the work all by themselves, they may tire and call it quits.

In other cases, partners to physically hot people may start to feel intimidated with time. They are there when their beautiful partners get compliments from all over and this may cause them to feel like they are dating way above their standard. The outcome of this is to probably ignore outside compliments and concentrate on making it work but most people often take the easy way, the way that says out.

It is human nature to want to have a good looking person in ones arms. Many people get into relationships with attractive people for the sake of showing them around to their friends. This means a hot girl may end up being lured into a relationship with a man whose intention is to build a reputation using her. Once his mission is done, he may decide to keep the girl or not. If he decides not to, the lady will suffer a breakup from his ingenuity. This is because beautiful people have so many people in their social circles for many dishonest reasons.

Very attractive people are sometimes victims of insecurity from receiving too many compliments. When one is used to getting compliments from all corners of the earth, they may start feeding on them to survive. When in a relationship, the compliments may reduce in numbers, since people know they are off the market. This may leave the beautiful person feeling shortchanged since they cannot get their ‘food’ sufficiently from the one partner. Following this, they either call it quits or are dumped for trying to get attention elsewhere.

When one has too many options to choose from, the choosing takes a lot of time. It may also not be final since one is tempted to do the trial method. This is the case with most physically attractive people, they have many people trying to court them hence are spoilt for choice. When one starts dating, they may find someone else they would love to sample and may not hesitate to keep trying. This in turn gives a series of short term relationships to their name.

In other situations, most very attractive people use their good look attribute to get into places, including relationships. This means they may at times get into relationships with nothing else to offer but beauty. Like Benedict Beckeld once said, people who are better looking are less likely to pursue advanced degrees, or play an instrument or learn other languages. If and when this is the case, the person one is dating may tire from not getting much out of them. Many times, this will end with a breakup.

Having said this, I may join the gossiping girls and say it could be their friend was ditched for being way too attractive. I may also say I don’t really know at what point one is called too attractive or not, I hear beauty lies in the eye of the beholder.