Yesterday’s Round of 16 matches pitting Spain vs Russia and Croatia vs Denmark, left us with some strange feelings. We missed interesting football, we had rather boring games with no goals during the first and second half of both matches but we had a lot of penalties, the only thing that brought life to the matches.

Croatia won after beating Denmark on penalties 3-2, following a tough match. We were about to have heart attacks because of the tension during goal scoring opportunities, and the penalties but thanks to the perfect execution of both of their sexy goalkeepers.

‘The big’ Spain was flattened by Russia after the home team scored a penalty at the expense the Spanish goalkeeper, David De Gea, whose performance at the global tourney was again questioned as he did not stop even a single shot. Let us be honest now, he used to be our favorite as the most handsome goalkeeper of the 2018 World Cup, but his insecurities and underperformance made us focus on other three new hot keepers we had not talked about ever. Sorry De Gea your time is over, you will get over it!

Daniel Subasic

‘Super’ Subasic, like I like calling him, put his team, Croatia, into the quarters after stopping three penalties against Denmark. And this was the second time he did this for his team during a World Cup, making him a football super hero. He is tall and has those deep dark eyes that we love.

Kasper Schmeichel

We are sorry for him, but the Danish goalkeeper did everything within his powers that could see Denmark get to the quarter finals. It wasn’t possible, but this blonde man of the north impressed all of us saving nothing more, nothing less, two penalties! What really melted us was his father celebrating his stops at the stands.

Igor Akinfeev