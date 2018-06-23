ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle already pregnant?

Becoming one of the few couples worldwide to be blessed with quadruplets, Divinar Joseph and her husband Joseph Siro from Nairobi Dagoretti welcomed their children on June 22nd last year, a fête that made them an online sensation as netizens marvelled and lauded them for bringing four little angels to the world.

The four little beauties are Lyanna, Lisa, Lara and Libby. They turned two on Friday and social media platforms were awash with well wishes as people joined them to celebrate their big day, some well-wishers even sending in gifts.

[Photos: Divinar Joseph/Facebook]

