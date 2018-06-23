﻿ They’ve grown so fast! Dagoretti quadruplet sensation turn two as the internet marvels : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

They have grown so fast! Dagoretti quadruplets celebrate second birthday

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

23rd Jun 2018

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle already pregnant?

Becoming one of the few couples worldwide to be blessed with quadruplets, Divinar Joseph and her husband Joseph Siro from Nairobi Dagoretti welcomed their children on June 22nd last year, a fête that made them an online sensation as netizens marvelled and lauded them for bringing four little angels to the world.

The four little beauties are Lyanna, Lisa, Lara and Libby. They turned two on Friday and social media platforms were awash with well wishes as people joined them to celebrate their big day, some well-wishers even sending in gifts.

ALSO READ: 6 things to factor in when dressing your child during the cold season

[Photos: Divinar Joseph/Facebook]

 

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke

Dagoretti quadruplets
parenting
motherhood
family
parenthood

Related Stories

Is Meghan Markle already pregnant?

Readers Lounge

Is Meghan Markle already pregnant?

By Derrick Oluoch

6 things to factor in when dressing your child during the cold season

Baby Care

6 things to factor in when dressing your child during the cold season

By Esther Muchene

Five foods every pregnant woman should eat

The Clinic

Five foods every pregnant woman should eat

By Shanniq Monicah

8 things every mother should do with their young sons

The Clinic

8 things every mother should do with their young sons

By Esther Muchene

When is the earliest I can test my baby for HIV?

Health

When is the earliest I can test my baby for HIV?

By Dr Ombeva Malande

Celebrating fathers: TV queen Anne Kiguta pens wish to her baby daddy Jomo Gecaga

Readers Lounge

Celebrating fathers: TV queen Anne Kiguta pens wish to her baby daddy Jomo Gecaga

By Derrick Oluoch

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman