Bobs will forever remain iconic. They are feminine, sexy and not for everyone.

This 21st century look is often sported by spirited and passionate women who aren’t afraid to think outside the box and opt for short locks rather than luscious long ones.

In short, it takes a certain type of a woman to rock this not so short do up her head. If you’re in need of a hair cut for your next salon visit you are in the right place. Feel free to experiment and find what works for you.

LAYERED BOB

Layers falling at the front are very flattering for every face shape and the soft highlights add some much-needed color to stand out.

BLONDE BALAYAGE

If dark hair doesn’t cut it consider a blonde balayage lob with an ombre touch.

BOB WITH LONG BANGS

For some, a bob is not complete without bangs. How long or short you want them depends on preference.

TWO TONE BOB

It doesn’t get better than a bold color to complement your core hue.

WAVY BOB

Give your hair some life by adding some curls into it. not only will it add volume but make your locs bouncy.

INVERTED BOB

Add some edginess to your Bob cut by leaving the front longer than the back side.

ASSYMETRICAL BOB WITH UNDERCUT

To achieve this all you need is for one side of the hair to be longer than the other. Take it a notch higher with an undercut design that will be sure to turn heads.

COLORED BOB

Bright and bold hue colored hair on a slightly A-lined bob always compliments warm skin-tones.

BOX BRAIDS BOB

If you want a different approach while maintaining the short length, think box braids.

CROPPED PIXIE BOB

If you want to go shorter, a pixie cut is a perfect balance. Not only will you still have some length when your hair is straightened but it can be curled too.

