Foods to eat your partner with kisses

The term aphrodisiac comes from Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love. The aphrodisiac foods, according to the sexologist Marianala Arias, aren’t foods that would do miracles waking up the sex appetite, but that influence positively the sexual environment.

Some of these foods are:

Chocolate

Chocolate is known as the ‘king of aphrodisiac foods’. It contains components that influence the neurotransmitters of the brain. These components include theobromine, tryptophan and phenylethylamine, which incite pleasure, well-being feeling and relaxation. Also the texture of chocolate increases the please sensation in the mouth, which makes it an excellent resource to connect with the other erotic sensations that are activated in the rest of the body.

Avocado

The avocado is full of nutrients such as vitamin B6, folic acid, potassium, omega 3 fatty acid, among others. One of its more important benefits is that if favors the strength of the immune system. Its high fat content, also, which allows for high testosterone production in men.

Ginger

The main advantage of ginger is that it enhances erections. It also increases the sexual desire and provokes an effect in the pelvis that increases the flow of sperm. It can be consumed in various ways. We recommend sprinkling it on different foods or taking it as a tea, grating the ginger in boiling water.

Spicy chili

Chili contains an oily substance called "capsaicin" that stimulates the nerve situated at the end of the tongue, producing a tingling sensation that releases adrenaline and endorphins, this increase of endorphins helps with excitement.

