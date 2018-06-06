Eye candies: Kenyan women have a reason to drool during the World Cup because of these 5 men

ALSO READ: Foods pregnant women should avoid and why

It is about 7 days to the much awaited, much hyped World cup 2018. The world Cup game that will feature 32 countries will take place in Russia. The World Cup is currently the talk of the town especially for men but how about women?

As much as many women are not interested in football, almost every woman is a sucker for good looks in men. Good news then, here are some hunkies that will be playing in the world cup:

Neymar

26-year-old Neymar da Silva Santos known as Neymar Jr. will be playing for Brazil in the 2018 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo

ALSO READ: Lulu Hassan’s first reaction after Kanze Dena’s appointment to State House is humbling

33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Real Madrid will be playing for Portugal in the much awaited World Cup.

Oliver Giroud

The 31-year-old French professional footballer plays for Chelsea in the Premier League and will be playing for France in the World Cup.

Sergio Ramos

The 32-year-old is the Real Madrid captain and also the Spanish team captain. He will be playing for Spain.

ALSO READ: Win for women as President Uhuru appoints Munira Mohamed and Kanze Dena to top jobs

Gerard Pique

31-year-old Gerard Pique plays for Barcelona Football Club and is Spanish. He will be playing for Spain