The journey of many naturalistas begins with a big chop mostly due to heat damage or transition from relaxed to natural hair. This is most cases will mean rocking a short hairdo aka teeny weeny(TWA) afro if you must get technical.
TWA is a short natural hairstyle with a maximum length of 2 inches. This is the hair natural girls rock after the chop and it is at that awkward stage where getting the right style for it can be a daunting task.
But not to worry. Should you be contemplating making the next big step for your hair, a TWA is not all doom and boring. With the right cut and designs, you will be on your way to rocking a chic look that will be the envy of many.
- TWA WITH UNDERCUT
While most short styles can look masculine, give it a feminine vibe by incorporating a temple and nape cut.
- NATURAL COILS
For a totally natural look, embrace tight and curled ringlets that hug the shape of your head and flatter your natural features.
- SUPER SHORT HAIR WITH BUZZ CUT
Channel some Amber Ross with this short chiseled afro with a buzz cut.
- TWA WITH QUIFF
By leaving longer hair at the front creates the illusion of a not so short afro while the dye job makes it stand out.
- SIDE SHAVE
Give your teeny weeny afro some life and let it stand out by choosing to shave the sides and add a straight simple line, intricate design or a swirl.
- TWA WITH FADE CUT
Give the fade cut a softer touch by going for a female fade which is all edgy and badass.
- COLORED TWA
Inject some color into your afro that will bring the much-needed attention to your facial features and remove the illusion of bald head.
- BLONDE FAUX HAWK
For the daring girl, go for a short mo-hawk like a tapered cut than give it a major color for some much-needed pop.
- TWO TONED TWA
Make your ringlets stand out by going for color and a cut that will leave long hair at the top with shaved sides.
- KINKY AFRO
For a stress-free hairdo look no further than a kinky afro. In short, let your hair grow out. All you need is a wash and go and you’re out of the door.