ALSO READ: Nine beads and braided hairstyles worth copying

The journey of many naturalistas begins with a big chop mostly due to heat damage or transition from relaxed to natural hair. This is most cases will mean rocking a short hairdo aka teeny weeny(TWA) afro if you must get technical.

TWA is a short natural hairstyle with a maximum length of 2 inches. This is the hair natural girls rock after the chop and it is at that awkward stage where getting the right style for it can be a daunting task.

But not to worry. Should you be contemplating making the next big step for your hair, a TWA is not all doom and boring. With the right cut and designs, you will be on your way to rocking a chic look that will be the envy of many.

TWA WITH UNDERCUT

While most short styles can look masculine, give it a feminine vibe by incorporating a temple and nape cut.

NATURAL COILS

For a totally natural look, embrace tight and curled ringlets that hug the shape of your head and flatter your natural features.

ALSO READ: Hair trend alert! The daring pink hair

SUPER SHORT HAIR WITH BUZZ CUT

Channel some Amber Ross with this short chiseled afro with a buzz cut.

TWA WITH QUIFF

By leaving longer hair at the front creates the illusion of a not so short afro while the dye job makes it stand out.

SIDE SHAVE

Give your teeny weeny afro some life and let it stand out by choosing to shave the sides and add a straight simple line, intricate design or a swirl.

ALSO READ: Ten braided mo-hawk styles you should try

TWA WITH FADE CUT

Give the fade cut a softer touch by going for a female fade which is all edgy and badass.

COLORED TWA

Inject some color into your afro that will bring the much-needed attention to your facial features and remove the illusion of bald head.

BLONDE FAUX HAWK

For the daring girl, go for a short mo-hawk like a tapered cut than give it a major color for some much-needed pop.

TWO TONED TWA

Make your ringlets stand out by going for color and a cut that will leave long hair at the top with shaved sides.

KINKY AFRO

For a stress-free hairdo look no further than a kinky afro. In short, let your hair grow out. All you need is a wash and go and you’re out of the door.