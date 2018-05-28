ALSO READ: #MCM: Is this Kenya’s hottest rugby player?

Chadwick Boseman is one of the influential black actors and we could not get enough of him when the Black Panther Movie premiered.

He is an inspiration among the youth and has made the black culture proud.

Boseman has been featured in various movies including God of Egypt, Get on up, Draft Day, 42 and the list is endless. He made headlines when Black Panther was released where he starred as King Tchalla and worked with our very own, Lupita Nyong’o. T'Challa returns home to the Wakanda land to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears and as the one taking after his father he faces challenges that that puts the fate of Wakanda nation at risk.

It was a lovely film that captured people’s audience worldwide and listed as the world's ninth highest grossing film of all times. It stalked 1.3 billion at the Worldwide box office.

He is also a style eye candy and we cannot help but notice his black beauty!