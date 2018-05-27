Many of us know the tell-tale signs of a burning sensation in the chest and uncomfortable burping after a big meal. Around 40% of people in Britain endure the agony of heartburn on a regular basis.

People could even suffer from a ‘silent’ form of the condition without the more obvious heartburn symptoms. Silent acid reflux leads to problems such as difficulty swallowing, a sore throat, and nagging cough and, in the long run, an increased risk of throat cancer and oesophageal cancer.

Don't worry though, we have some top tips to help you reduce acid reflux and calm your heartburn symptoms,

Cut out smoking and avoid passive inhalation of cigarette smoke

Yes, another thing smoking is really bad for! Nicotine in cigarettes relaxes the muscles in the lower part of the esophagus, and as such is less likely to keep stomach acid at bay inside your stomach, causing the reflux. As such, steer clear of smoking, and avoid being near others smoking as passive inhalation can have the same effect.

Improve your posture

Once again, the focus is on the lower part of the esophagus, which we don't want to be forced to relax by sitting or standing with poor posture, as a result, this will cause acid reflux. Stand up straight, and if sitting ensures your upper body is elevated and as vertical as possible.

Consume more ginger

But not ginger ale though! Raw ginger, crystallized ginger or ginger extracts have been an old folk remedy for heartburn for centuries, and some still swear by it today. Consume it by itself or add it to a meal that doesn't include any potential trigger ingredients.

Don't wear tight clothing

A bit like being overweight, tight clothes add unwanted pressure to your stomach and therefore will increase acid reflux. Go looser around your upper body to avoid exacerbating symptoms.

Chewing gum and liquorice

This one is a bit nicer - chewing gum and foods containing the liquorice root have been shown to have a neutralizing effect on stomach acid, and therefore reduces heartburn symptoms. Don't blast through the gum though - or you may have that laxative effect!

Baking Soda mixed with water

Baking soda or sodium bicarbonate is a natural antacid and has a neutralizing effect on the stomach acid. Mix a small amount of water and drink slowly, otherwise, there may be a laxative effect!