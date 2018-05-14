ALSO READ: Five types of single men women encounter

A healthy relationship should be full of laughter, enjoying each other’s company, good vibes and comfort. Of course misunderstandings pop up, but what matters is how you handle them to sustain the relationship. It takes two people to make a relationship work and here are signs that you are in a healthy relationship:

You trust each other

Trusting someone means that you think they are reliable, have confidence in them and you feel safe emotionally and physically around them. There should be open conversations without any secrets as this goes a long way in building trust.

You let things go and forgive

There are ups and downs in relationships but as a couple, one needs to look for ways on how to handle these moments. We all make mistakes and learn from them to be better people. If your partner forgot to do something or crosses your line, let them know. When they ask for forgiveness, let it go, learn and move on.

You are intimate

Sex is an important part of a healthy relationship. Intimacy is less of physical satisfaction but more of bonding, friendship and familiarity. If you are in a healthy relationship, you will feel connected both in and out of bed.

You find joy

There are many demands in everyone’s day to day lives and these have a toll on relationships. Don’t let the relationship flop because of the pressure of work or errands, instead be happy that you have someone to make you forget the troubles. It is up to you to make your partner happy. Make them their favorite meal or go to your first date venue and flashback those memories. These simple things will keep the fireworks going.

You make decisions together

A relationship is for two people so nobody is meant to decide on matters individually. Both parties should be involved in the making decisions. This makes you listen to each other’s concerns and desires. This creates an open communication.

