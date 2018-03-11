ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga wants a DNA test for baby Stormi

Pregnant Khloe revealed in a recent episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, she will be expecting a girl and had to throw a baby shower! The reality TV star who is almost due, shared pictures of her pink-themed baby shower on her social media platforms and it looked lit! The shower was attended by all of her sisters, close family, and friends.

Khloe is currently 8-months-old and we can’t wait to see Thompson Junior! She showed her baby bump in a figure-hugging pink dress that accentuated all her curves.The shower was full of rose pink balloons, elephants, pink tables and the baby’s name. Her baby shower was everything a mother-to-be would wish to have.

Here are the photos of her baby shower:

