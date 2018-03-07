ALSO READ: The magical effect of lemon and honey on your body

Once we eat a banana, most of us end up throwing the peels because it’s of no importance. But after reading this piece, those peels will never be thrown or given to the deadbeat dogs and cats around your hood. Did you know that the banana peels come with loads of high nutrients which include carbohydrates, magnesium, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12? Did you also know that the sugar content is high when the peel turns black? The list goes on and honestly think twice before trashing that banana peel.

These are the amazing benefits of the banana peels and how to use them on the skin:

It reduces wrinkles- in this 21 st century everyone wants to stay young and since we cannot afford the plastic surgeries, lasers and all the other scientific methods there is a natural way for everyone. The peel comes in handy when you have added an egg yolk to a mashed banana peel. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on your face for 5 minutes then wash it off after 5 minutes. Do this consistently for a month for the results to show. In this process, the peel keeps your skin hydrated.

It cures pimples- it's early in the morning and you are getting ready for work but in the long run, there is this juicy pimple that had to pop. Simply look for the banana peel and massage it on your face every day . Give it a period of a weeks' time to show the results. Massage your face with the peel every day till a pimple disappears. Do this twice in a day.

It heals psoriasis- this is a skin disease marked by red, itchy and scaly patches. Just apply the peel where the psoriasis is. The banana peels have a moisturizing effect that reduces the itchiness.

It removes warts- the peel helps in removing warts and preventing new ones from developing. Rub the peel on the wart or sleep with a tied peel overnight and you are good to go.

Always make sure the banana peel is very fresh.