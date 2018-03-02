Eric Omondi’s Italian girlfriend stuns netizens with her fluency in Kikuyu

Erick Omondi and girlfriend, Chantel

The Kenyan controversial comedian, Eric Omondi , has a cute Italian babe for a girlfriend. Erick and Chantel are absolute relationship goals for some people since they never shy away from declaring undying love for each other both online and offline.

Chantel recently recorded a video of herself and her mom singing along to a Kikuyu song with no difficulty and posted it on Instagram, something that stunned her followers. This she gets from her mother, Nancy Wanjiru who is a Kikuyu. Her dad is an Italian.

Here is her post: