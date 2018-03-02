﻿ Eric Omondi’s Italian girlfriend stuns netizens with her fluency in Kikuyu : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Eric Omondi's Italian girlfriend stuns netizens with her fluency in Kikuyu

Wanja Mbithia

02nd Mar 2018
Erick Omondi and girlfriend, Chantel

The Kenyan controversial comedian, Eric Omondi , has a cute Italian babe for a girlfriend. Erick and Chantel are absolute relationship goals for some people since they never shy away from declaring undying love for each other both online and offline.

ALSO READ: Revealed: This is why Luo men rush to marry Kikuyu women

Chantel recently recorded a video of herself and her mom singing along to a Kikuyu song with no difficulty and posted it on Instagram, something that stunned her followers. This she gets from her mother, Nancy Wanjiru who is a Kikuyu. Her dad is an Italian.

Here is her post:

 

 

