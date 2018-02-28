Couple Goals: Serena William’s husband puts up billboards as a gesture to welcome her back to tennis

Couple Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams

Serena Williams definitely is an epitome of a woman who has everything going for her. From a stable career as a renowned Tennis player to a cute family to lean her back on. Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian must be one of her major support system. Alexis came up with the cutest and most creative way to welcome the star into the Tennis Court. He put up four billboards up outside Palms Springs, California, just to welcome her back to the court.

The billboards are in full praise of the tennis champ and how she makes a good mother to their daughter. To make them even sweeter and cuter, they also feature adorable photos of their amazing daughter.

Alexis took to his Instagram account to say he put the billboards up just to welcome her back to tennis. The message on the ads is clear: Serena is the Greatest Mom Of All Time (G.M.O.A.T)