﻿ Photos: Former KTN presenter JoyDoreen Biira shows off her beautiful baby bump : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Pregnancy

JoyDoreen Biira is expecting a baby and she is not shy to show off her growing baby bump

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

21st Feb 2018

ALSO READ: 5 shady things ladies need to stop doing

Former TV siren JoyDoreen is expanding her family!! She is preggers and we are all so impressed. JoyDoreen who made a silent exit from our screens to take up a job in the Ministry of Mining will soon be welcoming baby number two.

The mother of one, in a previous interview with True Love admitted that always wanted two kids and even though she admitted that her labour pains were bad, we are glad that her wish is almost coming to a fulfillment.

Ms. Biira took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful video of her baby bump.

 

ALSO READ: 5 ways to control your anger before it controls you

telegram-follow
JoyDoreen BIIRA
PREGNANCY
BABY NO.2.
BABAY BUMP
next

Related Stories

5 shady things ladies need to stop doing

Lady Speak

5 shady things ladies need to stop doing

By Shanniq Monicah

5 ways to control your anger before it controls you

Health

5 ways to control your anger before it controls you

By Shanniq Monicah

Rihanna celebrates 30th birthday by dedicating a heartwarming message to her mother

Entertainment

Rihanna celebrates 30th birthday by dedicating a heartwarming message to her mother

By Wanja Mbuthia

10 huge mistakes first time moms make

Baby Care

10 huge mistakes first time moms make

By Esther Muchene

Millie Odhiambo gives the perfect response to a young man who wants her to be his girlfriend

Readers Lounge

Millie Odhiambo gives the perfect response to a young man who wants her to be his girlfriend

By Wanja Mbuthia

12 reasons why we are crushing on Dela’s hair

Trendsetters

12 reasons why we are crushing on Dela’s hair

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Millie Odhiambo gives the perfect response to a young man who wants her to be his girlfriend

Readers Lounge

Millie Odhiambo gives the perfect response to a young man who wants her to be his girlfriend

By Wanja Mbuthia

10 huge mistakes first time moms make

Baby Care

10 huge mistakes first time moms make

By Esther Muchene

Rihanna celebrates 30th birthday by dedicating a heartwarming message to her mother

Entertainment

Rihanna celebrates 30th birthday by dedicating a heartwarming message to her mother

By Wanja Mbuthia

5 ways to control your anger before it controls you

Health

5 ways to control your anger before it controls you

By Shanniq Monicah

Photos: Former KTN presenter JoyDoreen Biira shows off her beautiful baby bump

Pregnancy

Photos: Former KTN presenter JoyDoreen Biira shows off her beautiful baby bump

By Wanja Mbuthia

5 shady things ladies need to stop doing

Lady Speak

5 shady things ladies need to stop doing

By Shanniq Monicah

8 health hazards of contraceptives you did not know

Lady Speak

8 health hazards of contraceptives you did not know

By Esther Muchene

Diagnosed with Sickle-cell disease at three months, Baby Larissa has lived her life mostly in ambulances and hospital beds

Health

Diagnosed with Sickle-cell disease at three months, Baby Larissa has lived her life mostly in ambulances and hospital beds

By Derrick Oluoch

Evewoman