Photos: Former KTN presenter JoyDoreen Biira shows off her beautiful baby bump

Former TV siren JoyDoreen is expanding her family!! She is preggers and we are all so impressed. JoyDoreen who made a silent exit from our screens to take up a job in the Ministry of Mining will soon be welcoming baby number two.

The mother of one, in a previous interview with True Love admitted that always wanted two kids and even though she admitted that her labour pains were bad, we are glad that her wish is almost coming to a fulfillment.

Ms. Biira took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful video of her baby bump.

