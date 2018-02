Anittah Raey

Radio Jambo’s mid-morning presenter, Anittah Raey has come out to share her dull past. Annitah took to Facebook to narrate how she run away from her home when she was only 13, raped at 15 years, got married at 17, got a son at 19 and finally got divorced at 21.

Her post has really elicited emotions as her fans came to console and sympathize her