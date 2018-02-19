﻿ Finally, Comedian Njugush’s wife Celestine Ndinda celebrates her baby shower : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Could they be expecting a baby boy?

Shanniq Monicah

19th Feb 2018

The popular Comedian Blessed Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda will soon be expecting their first child. Last weekend they had a baby shower which was strictly for close friends and family. Celestine was dressed in a blue floral outfit that got us wondering if they are expecting a junior ‘njugush’. The cake had some blue and white. The guests were dressed in white and blue from the pictures but we will patiently wait for them to announce.

It’s honestly a baby season for most of our celebrities and we can’t wait for more. All the best to Blessed Njugush and Celestine.

Below are the photos of her baby shower:

 

 

Evewoman