﻿ Ladies, here is how to know if your hubby values you : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Girl Talk

Ten things that men who value their women do

user-avatar
By
Esther Muchene

13th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: Top ten things that married people should quit doing

  • There is no perfect marriage and the people that hurt you most are those you love most. While your husband may not be perfect and will once in a while get into your nerves, you should give credit where it is due.
  • There are those things couples do for each other that keep the fire burning in their relationship or marriage.

If your husband is one of those guys who go out to please you and help, then he truly loves and values you. To be sure, here are 10 signs he holds your feelings in high regard.

  1. He is loyal

He is like an open book to you. He has nothing to hide and you know everything that is going on in his life and what he is doing.

  1. He knows your taste

By now he understands what makes you smile and what makes you tick. He knows what you like and will always give you that when he can.

  1. He remembers special days

Women value anniversaries, birthdays and other special days because they hold special meaning. If he remembers these days, he truly values what you have.

  1. You laugh together

If you hang out just the two of you like old friends and still find things to laugh at and have fun together, it is a fine thing you have.

  1. He respects your feelings

No matter how different your opinions or views may be, he still takes into account how you feel. If he hurts you he will apologize and make amends.

  1. Helps with housework

If you find him coming to offer a hand without you asking him to in washing dishes, cooking or looking after the kids, he truly loves you.

ALSO READ: He sent pic of his ‘dudu’, now angry I didn’t send mine

  1. He offers a shoulder to cry on

Women are emotional beings and there are days you will feel sad and want someone to be there for you. If he helps you to feel better and does everything to help you, he is a keeper.

  1. He loves how you look

No matter what time of day it is, he adores how you look even when you’re fresh out of bed. He will still tell you, you are beautiful.

  1. He takes your side

No matter what you have done he is the first person to defend and stand up for you. It is you and him against the world.

  1. He makes you better

If a man truly loves you he will never accept any self-hate talk from you. He will refute your silly hate talk and boost your confidence by encouraging you.

telegram-follow
Girl talk
Relationships
Values
Good husbands
next

Related Stories

Top ten things that married people should quit doing

Marriage Advice

Top ten things that married people should quit doing

By Esther Muchene

He sent pic of his ‘dudu’, now angry I didn’t send mine

Between The Sheets

He sent pic of his ‘dudu’, now angry I didn’t send mine

By Dr Cupid

Valentine's Day survival kit for girls dating unromantic 'cavemen'

Readers Lounge

Valentine's Day survival kit for girls dating unromantic 'cavemen'

By Anne Muiruri

Confessions: How my daughter snatched my husband and became my co-wife

Readers Lounge

Confessions: How my daughter snatched my husband and became my co-wife

By Irvin Jalang'o and David Odongo

The stupid things you should never do for your spouse

Relationships

The stupid things you should never do for your spouse

By Esther Muchene

Reasons why your man has a low sexual drive

Girl Talk

Reasons why your man has a low sexual drive

By Shanniq Monicah

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Top ten things that married people should quit doing

Marriage Advice

Top ten things that married people should quit doing

By Esther Muchene

Ladies, here is how to know if your hubby values you

Girl Talk

Ladies, here is how to know if your hubby values you

By Esther Muchene

Celina of mother-in-law gifts her fans with a special gift this Valentines

Entertainment

Celina of mother-in-law gifts her fans with a special gift this Valentines

By Wanja Mbuthia

Foods that you should never reheat in the microwave

Food

Foods that you should never reheat in the microwave

By Esther Muchene

Lilian’s love story with Governor Alfred Mutua

My Man

Lilian’s love story with Governor Alfred Mutua

By Derrick Oluoch

Is Lilian Muli pregnant?

Readers Lounge

Is Lilian Muli pregnant?

By Derrick Oluoch

Power couple DJ Mo and Size 8: The Murayas Valentine’s experience

Readers Lounge

Power couple DJ Mo and Size 8: The Murayas Valentine’s experience

By Connie Aluoch

Fake Trust Condoms in the market!

Readers Lounge

Fake Trust Condoms in the market!

By Derrick Oluoch

Evewoman