Liberia’s ex-president Ellen Sirleaf wins Sh502 million African leadership prize

Former Liberian President Ellen Sirleaf (Photo|Courtesy)

Liberia’s former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has won the Sh502 million Mo Ibrahim prize for the African Leadership.

ALSO READ: Why Zimbabwe first lady had to resign

She received the award as praise of her work rebuilding the West African country after civil war and also leading the process of reconciliation.

The prize committee admitted that Liberia was the only country on the continent that showed improvement in every category and sub-category of the Ibrahim Index of African Governance.

Mrs Sirleaf is the fifth recipient of the prestigious prize since 2007. The award celebrates African leaders who governed well and improved the leaving standards of their people before leaving office.

The Sh502 million award is spread over a period of 10 year and is followed with Sh20 million a year for life.

Mrs Sirleaf made history as the first elected African female president in 2006. She was expelled from her party over allegations that she campaigned for the current President George Weah and not her party’s candidate.