Things that go through a woman’s mind after the one-night stand

The one-night stand chronicles that ladies have to come into terms with

Shanniq Monicah

12th Feb 2018

You just bumped into this guy in the supermarket and exchanged contacts after paying for your shopping at the cashiers. The guy is quite something; he has those Idris Elba features that made you fall for him. The first time you talked, you really clicked and connected so well that you started thinking he could the ‘one’. He invites you for a barbeque at his bachelor mansion for you guys to hang out, pop some champagne and shots. Of course, the next thing that happens is the one-night stand.  In the morning, you wake up to realize that you are not in your house neither can you recall what happened tereeeen….

 This is what goes through a girl’s mind:

  • Was there a condom involved? - a very important question to ask yourself because that particular guy is not your boyfriend and you don’t know if he is infected with HIV or any sexual transmitted disease.

  •  How do I leave his house? – there is that feeling that pops up and you feel like you have been used and you would not want to the guy to see you because you have no idea what he thinks of you.

  • What really happened? you were popping bottles and you are the type that can’t recall anything so this will really frustrate you. Maybe you are a virgin and had vowed to yourself that you will keep your golden cookie jar for the one that the Lord has kept for you but you ruined it.

  • How do I start a conversation with him? – remember that you guys do not know each other well and after that one-night stand, it will be really awkward to communicate.

  • Telling yourself that you will never do that again- all that happened in night should be the last time. That is what you tell your sweet-self to live a drama free life!

 

