Why Kenyan men fear to date the Kenyan modern lady

The Kenyan modern woman has been able to fight for herself and she has become unstoppable in all she does; in her career, family and education. Name it! The modern lady is more of been independent and responsible of herself but there is some bit of her that could not be well off like her cooking, communication skills etc. It all depends though. She can take care of her bills, herself and the list is endless. Some men get intimidated with women who are doing well and they fear to date a woman that is on a higher level than him.

These are the four reasons why Kenyan men fear to date the modern lady:

They do not know how to cook- most of the ladies are ‘born taos’. It could be they do not know how to cook due to how they have been raised/ brought up which affects their future. The Kenyan man want women who can cook mouth–watering food and the modern lady should have no excuse about it or else she will be returned back home to learn how to cook.

The modern lady is of high maintenance- nowadays ask a lady where she would want to be taken for a dinner date or an outing. The answers you will get could just break your heart into pieces. They would mention places like Villa Rosa Kempinski, Art Café, Dusit2 Hotel, Valley Coffee, Urban Gormet and the likes. Places that are classy and sassy for them to share on their social media pages where they are eating from for the day.

She is a go-getter and goal oriented- the modern lady is determined to achieve her dreams and makes sure she is doing her best to invest in herself. Some men tend to be cropped with jealousy and intimidation when they see a woman is doing good more than them but why? Some men even try and compete with their woman. If she has a Benz, he gets one too. For what? Stay on your lane, let her prosper and support in every way you can.

She is independent/ self-sufficient- if she has been able to pay her bills, she does not need a man to fill that space. The man is said to be the provider for the family and if he gets such a woman he may feel intimidated and some men end up taking advantage which is totally wrong.

She leaves you if you are not her type with no apologies- the modern lady is very particular with the type of man she wants and if he does not match your game; issa-wrap for her and she will boldly tell you that and why.