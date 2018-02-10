Get your man to propose to you in these 5 steps

ALSO READ: Types of men that you should not date in your whole lifetime
It’s every girl’s dream to be engaged to their long time boyfriends. It’s every girl’s dream to have a fairytale wedding and we do not understand why our men are putting that on hold nowadays. Currently, there are couples that have been together for eight years/ ten years and above but they are not yet married. Women get pressure a lot especially if their friends have already reached the altar. If you have been waiting for him to pop that question these will get your man on his knees:
- Make signals- there must be a reason why your other half has not proposed yet maybe he fears rejection. To kill that feeling, tell him that you are ready for marriage and a family with him. Make it a conversation and later on ask him his opinions and views.
- Talk about the type of ring you would want- this can be a perfect opportunity for him to know what you would prefer.
- Express to him when you would love him to propose- he might feel pressured about it but remember you need that ring.
- Get his mother on board and involve her- start calling her for recipes and say that you actually love the mom more than yours. Offer to start calling her mom, future granny and tell her how you can’t wait for the kids.
- Guilt trip him-so does your man want you to be the only girlfriend among your clique without a ring? At your family functions everyone is asking you when’s the wedding…it gets annoying. You have cleaned all of his clothes inclusive of boxers and he still has not put a ring on it? Make him guilty.