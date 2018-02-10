Get your man to propose to you in these 5 steps

ALSO READ: Types of men that you should not date in your whole lifetime

It’s every girl’s dream to be engaged to their long time boyfriends. It’s every girl’s dream to have a fairytale wedding and we do not understand why our men are putting that on hold nowadays. Currently, there are couples that have been together for eight years/ ten years and above but they are not yet married. Women get pressure a lot especially if their friends have already reached the altar. If you have been waiting for him to pop that question these will get your man on his knees:

Make signals- there must be a reason why your other half has not proposed yet maybe he fears rejection. To kill that feeling, tell him that you are ready for marriage and a family with him. Make it a conversation and later on ask him his opinions and views.

there must be a reason why your other half has not proposed yet maybe he fears rejection. To kill that feeling, tell him that you are ready for marriage and a family with him. Make it a conversation and later on ask him his opinions and views. Talk about the type of ring you would want- this can be a perfect opportunity for him to know what you would prefer.

this can be a perfect opportunity for him to know what you would prefer. Express to him when you would love him to propose- he might feel pressured about it but remember you need that ring.