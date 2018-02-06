Butita responds to rumours of Mammito expecting his child

ALSO READ: Comedian Butita weighs in on rumours that Mamitto is expecting his child

Over the last few weeks, there has been a rumour tha comedienne Mammito of Churchill show is expecting fellow comedian Butita’s kid. The two have been rumoured to be dating and even living together for over a year now. None of them however has ever come to confirm or deny the rumour.

The pregnancy romour started after fellow comedian MCA Tricky shared a photo on instagram posing with Mamitto, where she was wearing a vest that revealed her tummy.

Butita has finally come to clear the air on the same issue. Talking to Heads up, he said “Mammito is not pregnant. I don’t know how someone can start such a rumour. When we will be pregnant, we will tell the world.”

His statement ‘when we are pregnant, we will tell the world’ finally confirms that the two are indeed an item.

?

Butita further told Heads up that the photo posted by MCA Tricky was taken over a year ago when they were in Dubai.

Mammito herself, talking to Heads up, rubbished the rumours as well.

ALSO READ: Actress Tia Mowry celebrates 6 months of pregnancy after suffering endometriosis

We are excited that they finally confirmed that they are dating and we cannot wait for them to make a little human.