﻿ Butita responds to rumours of Mammito expecting his child : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Butita responds to rumours of Mammito expecting his child

Wanja Mbuthia

06th Feb 2018

Over the last few weeks, there has been a rumour tha comedienne Mammito of Churchill show is expecting fellow comedian Butita’s kid. The two have been rumoured to be dating and even living together for over a year now. None of them however has ever come to confirm or deny the rumour.

The pregnancy romour started after fellow comedian MCA Tricky shared a photo on instagram posing with Mamitto, where she was wearing a vest that revealed her tummy.

Butita has finally come to clear the air on the same issue. Talking to Heads up, he said “Mammito is not pregnant.  I don’t know how someone can start such a rumour.  When we will be pregnant, we will tell the world.”

His statement ‘when we are pregnant, we will tell the world’ finally confirms that the two are indeed an item.

Butita further told Heads up that the photo posted by MCA Tricky was taken over a year ago when they were in Dubai.

Mammito herself, talking to Heads up, rubbished the rumours as well.

ALSO READ: Actress Tia Mowry celebrates 6 months of pregnancy after suffering endometriosis

We are excited that they finally confirmed that they are dating and we cannot wait for them to make a little human.

 

