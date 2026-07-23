UK withdraws remaining diplomats from Iran

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Lebanese soldiers patrol at the entrance to Zawtar al-Gharbiya on July 22, 2026, after the army deployed to the southern village. [AFP]

Britain said on Friday it had withdrawn remaining diplomatic staff from Iran as the conflict between Iran and the United States escalates.

"Due to the security situation, UK staff have been temporarily withdrawn from Iran. Our embassy continues to operate remotely," the Foreign Office said on its website.

Britain in June withdrew its embassy staff from Iran, following in the footsteps of other European nations as well as Australia and New Zealand.

The withdrawals came after Israel launched renewed air strikes on Iran, claiming its arch-enemy was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon.

The Foreign Office (FCDO) declined to say how many staff had been withdrawn, after a similar move in February.

The FCDO "advises against all travel to Iran. If you are a British national already in Iran, either resident or visitor, carefully consider your presence there and the risks you take by staying," it says on its website.

British couple Craig Foreman and his wife Lindsay were detained while travelling in Iran during a round-the-world motorbike trip at the start of 2025.

They are serving a 10-year sentence for spying - charges they both deny. Their family said last week that Craig Foreman had been given an extra two years for talking to the media.