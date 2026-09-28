Rangers face risks without adequate welfare protection

Male rangers take part in the 21-kilometre Wildlife Ranger Challenge at Lewa Conservancy while carrying 20-kilogramme packs, testing their endurance and teamwork.[Phares Mutembei,Standard]

As a young girl growing up in Ilmarba village, Eunice Peneti would look at the wildlife roaming the Amboseli ecosystem with admiration and wonder.

She wanted to do more than watch the animals from a distance. She wanted to protect them.