Too late for mitgation as Kenya braces for El Nino rains

There is little time left for Kenya to prepare for the expected El Niño-enhanced rains, disaster risk expert Zachary Misiani has warned.
Misiani a disaster risk management and anticipatory action expert at the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority, warned that the window for long-term mitigation has already closed and the country can only accelerate preparedness and anticipatory action before the rains intensify.
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