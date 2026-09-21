Too late for mitgation as Kenya braces for El Nino rains

Homes marooned by floods in Kobala sub-location, Wang'chieng location, Homa Bay County. [File, Standard]

There is little time left for Kenya to prepare for the expected El Niño-enhanced rains, disaster risk expert Zachary Misiani has warned.

Misiani a disaster risk management and anticipatory action expert at the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority, warned that the window for long-term mitigation has already closed and the country can only accelerate preparedness and anticipatory action before the rains intensify.