Turkana Pastoralists caught between drought and flood shocks

For 75-year-old Esinyen Erebon, rain is no longer simply a blessing.
After months of watching livestock weaken as pasture disappears and water sources recede, he is praying for rain. Yet he knows that too much rain, arriving too quickly, could bring another danger to the same animals he is trying to save.
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