Kenya braces for El Nino fury as floods threaten massive destruction

360 Degrees Estate in Katani, Machakos County marooned by floods after heavy downpour. [File, Standard]

After the release of the October-November -December forecast, focus now shifts to coutry's preparedness to protect lives and property as the El Nino rainfall threatens to cause devastating disasters across the country.

Most regions are expected to receive above normal rainfall with North Eastern, Coast, central Kenya and parts of the country expected to receive rains five times heavier than normal seasonal rainfall.