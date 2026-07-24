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Research institute to adopt drones in wildlife conservation census

By Antony Gitonga | Jul. 24, 2026
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Scientists are taken through drone usage during a workshop in WRTI Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

‎Wildlife census and mapping are expected to become more precise and easier as scientists adopt drone technology, moving away from the traditional manual method that has faced numerous challenges over the years.

‎The new technology is anticipated to enhance data collection, access difficult and dangerous terrains, and deliver high-quality images and videos for analysis and future use.

‎This development comes a few months after the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI), with support from other organisations, carried out the national wildlife census.

‎The census, aimed at providing accurate data on wildlife populations, distribution, and ecosystem health, was conducted manually, with the assistance of planes and helicopters in certain areas.

‎According to WRTI Director Dr Patrick Omondi, drones enable the collection of more accurate information, the coverage of vast and inaccessible landscapes, and the execution of interventions that would otherwise be challenging or costly.

‎He noted that drone technology was revolutionising conservation practices globally and simplifying the process of conducting wildlife censuses.

‎“This technology's capability is significant for a country such as Kenya, where conservation scientists must gather information across extensive and often challenging landscapes,” he said.

‎Omondi made these remarks during the inaugural Drone Technology for Wildlife Conservation Short Course at the Naivasha-based institute.

‎The five-day training gathered researchers and conservation professionals, providing them with insights into the entire spectrum of drone-supported research.

‎He highlighted that, for researchers, these skills could transform how they study wildlife and ecosystems, especially in vast, difficult-to-access, or costly-to-survey landscapes using traditional methods.

‎“A researcher seeking to understand changes in wildlife habitat, for instance, can use drone imagery to generate detailed maps and monitor changes over time,” he said.

‎Omondi also added that when combined with AI and computer vision, thousands of images could be increasingly processed into valuable scientific information to inform conservation decisions.

On his part, Dr Vincent Obanda, WRTI's Head of Research Permitting and Compliance, indicated that the conservation sector has yet to fully exploit the scientific potential of drone technology.

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Related Topics

KWS KWS Drones KWS Drone Technology KWS Conservation Technology
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