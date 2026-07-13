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Kenyan businesses ready to electrify, but grid constraints slow progress

By Mactilda Mbenywe | Jul. 13, 2026
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Businesses link electrification to lower long-term operating costs and greater protection from future energy price shocks. [File, Standard]

Walk through Nairobi’s Industrial Area on any weekday morning and you will hear it before you see it.

Behind factory walls and warehouse compounds, diesel generators rumble into life, providing backup power to businesses that cannot afford to stop production when the grid fails.

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