Kenyan businesses ready to electrify, but grid constraints slow progress

Walk through Nairobi’s Industrial Area on any weekday morning and you will hear it before you see it.
Behind factory walls and warehouse compounds, diesel generators rumble into life, providing backup power to businesses that cannot afford to stop production when the grid fails.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902