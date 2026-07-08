KFS presents case for airstrip in forest as conservationists ejected

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North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood during a public participation on the proposed airstrip inside Imenti Forest, in Meru. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has urged residents to embrace the proposed airstrip project in the Imenti Forest, part of the vast Mount Kenya Forest.

Amid sustained opposition by a section of conservation groups who argue that the project should be implemented outside the forest, the event saw KFS list various benefits it will bring.

However, a group of conservationists led by Kamanu M'Tuamwari of the Save Our Rivers Initiative (SAORI) had to be whisked to safety when they presented their petition opposing the project.

KFS Senior Deputy Conservator of Forests in charge of forest management, Clement Ng'orieng, told participants at the ASK Showground that the airstrip will occupy approximately 11 acres of forest land.

"The airstrip will play a key role in strengthening our response to threats affecting forests. It will also improve forest management by enabling faster deployment of personnel and equipment whenever needed," he said.

Mr Kamanu and other residents who have petitioned against locating the forest in the conservation area had to be evacuated to safety after facing the risk of physical harm from a section of participants who want the project to proceed.

Save Our Rivers Initiative founder Kamanu M'Tuamwari at the public participation on the proposed airstrip project inside Imenti Forest. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Other participants from various conservation groups opposed to the events faced hostility at the seemingly choreographed event.

They were forced to leave the venue by the proponents of the projects.

"I attended public participation on the Imenti forest. I have given my views, those of Save Our Rivers Initiative and the over 7,000 people who signed our online petition amidst a lot of threats and intimidation. I thank security officers who whisked us to safety," Mr Kamanu said.

He said they had faced threats from 'mobilised goons' at the function.

North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood was for the project, saying it was a welcome development.

"If the KFS is building for us an airstrip, who am I to oppose?" Mr Dawood posed.

The legislator expressed his support for it to proceed, as was Njuri Ncheke Supreme Council of Ameru elders secretary general (operations) Josphat Murangiri.

Mr Murangiri termed those opposed to the project as 'enemies of development' as he castigated politicians who are opposed to it.

"Njuri Ncheke works with the government of the day for the sake of development for our people. This is one of these development projects," Murangiri said.

Murangiri had earlier said it is the elders and Meru leaders who also appealed to President William Ruto to build a state lodge in Meru.

The airstrip, state lodge and a golf course are projects proposed to occupy different parts of the Imenti Forest.

Ameru Community Cultural Stakeholders Association (ACCSA) secretary general Dr Stephen Mwithimbu also supported the three projects, saying they will spur economic development in Meru.

But a section of stakeholders had opposed the public participation exercise, terming it illegal as the airstrip project had already kicked off.

Charles Mbogori, the Chairman of Imenti Development Forum (IDF), a community-based organisation, termed KFS's plan to hold public participation on the project an illegality and contempt

"What should come first - public participation or cutting trees and levelling the ground? The construction started, so why the afterthought? In the view of the Imenti Development Forum, we are saying that by bringing the public participation at this point, the government should accept that it has put the cart before the ox," Mr Mbogori said.

He added: "IDF maintains that the project should be shelved. The government can buy land in Ruiri or use the Meru University land for some of these projects."

IDF Vice Chairman Kairu Magambo said the planned public participation is a blatant disregard for the rule of law and a disregard for court directions.

"This public participation should have come way before the start of construction, which was by itself illegal. As they say, it is like putting the cart before the horse. The people of Meru are being taken for granted and what they are being told is that their views do not matter. It is just a formality to fulfil a certain end. KFS is a constitutionally established entity and it should follow the law in its undertakings. Their mandate is to protect the forests and not to destroy them," Mr Magambo stated.

Prominent lawyer Mugambi Kiogora also questioned the legality of the event.

"Public participation as a matter of law is undertaken before a project kicks off. The essence of public participation is for residents and interested parties to give their views concerning such a project. Undertaking any public participation after kicking off the project is not only illegal but a process meant to sanitise the illegalities already done or occasioned by the illegal constructions being undertaken," Mr Kiogora said.